Updated List Of Guests For WrestleCon Indianapolis In January

WrestleCon recently revealed an updated list of guests for their convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, during WWE Royal Rumble weekend on Friday, January 31st, 2025, and Saturday, February 1st, 2025.

You can check out the list below:

* Kurt Angle

* Sting

* Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy

* Bill Alfonso

* Brock Anderson

* Arn Anderson

* Colt Cabana

* Matt Cardona

* Danhausen

* Tommy Dreamer

* Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley

* “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan

* The Honkytonk Man

* Maki Itoh

* The IInspiration

* Marty Jannetty

* Jerry “The King” Lawler

* John “Bradshaw” Layfield

* Lex Luger

* ODB

* Rhino

* Matt Riddle

* Jake Roberts and Cheryl Roberts

* Ron Simmons

* Ricky “Dragon” Steamboat

* Rob Van Dam

* Lisa Marie Varon

Tickets for the show are available at this link.