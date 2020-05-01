Updated List of WWE Releases and Furloughs

The following list consists of all the talent, producers, production members that were announced as being released and furloughed to the best of our knowledge. It does not include employees that have office roles.

Superstars

Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Heath Slater

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo Colon

Epico Colon

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Rusev

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dorian Mak (Dan Matha)

Taynara Conti*

Tino Sabbatelli*

Cezar Bononi*

Nick Ogarelli*

Mars Wang*

Kassius Ohno**

Yifeng (Rocky)**

Mohamed Fahim**

Marcos Gomes**

Faisal Kurdi**

Edgar Lopez**

Hussain Aldagal**

Cain Velasquez****

Curtis Axel*****

Producers & Coaches

Kurt Angle

Lance Storm

Shane Helms

Sarah Stock

Scott Armstrong

Billy Kidman

Dave “Fit” Finlay

Pat Buck

Shawn Daivari

Mike Rotunda

Serena Deeb

Ace Steel

Kendo Kashin

Gerald Brisco***

Referees

Mike Chioda

Announcers & Presenters

Aiden English

Jerry Soto (Spanish)

Jon Quasto

Josiah Williams (NXT)

Alyssa Marino (NXT)

Other Staff

Andrea Listenberger (Creative)

Joe Villa (Manager Publicity and Corporate Communications)

Kerwin Silfies (Director of Television)

*The listed names were released on April 17th, 2020 — **Confirmed/released on April 18th — ***Reported on April 28th — ****Reported on April 29th — *****Confirmed on April 30th