Updated List of WWE Releases and Furloughs

The following list consists of all the talent, producers, production members that were announced as being released and furloughed to the best of our knowledge. It does not include employees that have office roles.
Superstars
Drake Maverick
Curt Hawkins
Karl Anderson
Luke Gallows
EC3
Eric Young
Lio Rush
Heath Slater
Sarah Logan
Erick Rowan
Primo Colon
Epico Colon
Mike Kanellis
Maria Kanellis
Zack Ryder
No Way Jose
Rusev
Deonna Purrazzo
Aleksandar Jaksic
MJ Jenkins
Dorian Mak (Dan Matha)
Taynara Conti*
Tino Sabbatelli*
Cezar Bononi*
Nick Ogarelli*
Mars Wang*
Kassius Ohno**
Yifeng (Rocky)**
Mohamed Fahim**
Marcos Gomes**
Faisal Kurdi**
Edgar Lopez**
Hussain Aldagal**
Cain Velasquez****
Curtis Axel*****
Producers & Coaches
Kurt Angle
Lance Storm
Shane Helms
Sarah Stock
Scott Armstrong
Billy Kidman
Dave “Fit” Finlay
Pat Buck
Shawn Daivari
Mike Rotunda
Serena Deeb
Ace Steel
Kendo Kashin
Gerald Brisco***
Referees
Mike Chioda
Announcers & Presenters
Aiden English
Jerry Soto (Spanish)
Jon Quasto
Josiah Williams (NXT)
Alyssa Marino (NXT)
Other Staff
Andrea Listenberger (Creative)
Joe Villa (Manager Publicity and Corporate Communications)
Kerwin Silfies (Director of Television)
*The listed names were released on April 17th, 2020 — **Confirmed/released on April 18th — ***Reported on April 28th — ****Reported on April 29th — *****Confirmed on April 30th