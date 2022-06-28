Updated Money in the Bank Line-up Following Go-Home RAW

A Second Chance Battle Royal for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match kicked off Monday night’s RAW. Riddle defeated The Miz to win the match. Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Veer Mahaan, Shanky, Shinsuke Nakamura, R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa, Jinder Mahal, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, T-BAR, Reggie, and AJ Styles were among the other competitors in the Battle Royal.

Riddle is officially a confirmed participant in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, joining Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, and Sami Zayn. Only one position remains, and it will probably be filled on Friday’s final SmackDown.

For the final slot in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match, Becky Lynch defeated six other competitors on Monday night’s WWE RAW main event. She faced up against Shayna Baszler, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Tamina Snuka, Xia Li, and Nikki A.S.H.

Lynch is now confirmed for the seven-woman Money In the Bank Ladder Match alongside Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Shotzi, and Alexa Bliss.

The men’s and women’s ladder matches were initially scheduled to have eight spots each, but WWE is now only using seven contestants for each match.

This Saturday, July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is when the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will take place. The updated card following Monday night’s RAW is below:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. 1 participant TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

