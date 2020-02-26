Updated NXT Card For Tonight’s Episode

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Cameron Grimes vs. Dominik Dijakovic has been added to tonight’s NXT episode.

Here is the lineup for tonight-

-Cameron Grimes vs. Dominik Dijakovic
-Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair
-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory

