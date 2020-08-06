Updated NXT Line Up For Next Wednesday Night

Two more matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode.

Karrion Kross will return to the ring next Wednesday night to face Danny Burch. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest has also been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode. They faced off in the parking lot during a segment on this week’s show, as the only two Superstars who are now confirmed for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at the upcoming “Takeover: XXX” event.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network:

* Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch

* Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest

* Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery opponent in a Triple Threat qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title