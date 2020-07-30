Updated NXT Line Up For Next Week

Two more matches have been announced for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai has been announced for next week. The winner will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, likely for a title match at the “Takeover: XXX” event on August 22. Tonight’s NXT episode featured a backstage segment where Ripley and Kai had words over the true #1 contender is.

Next week’s show will also see NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium defend their titles against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. This week’s show featured Imperium returning to the ring with a non-title win over Ever-Rise. After the match, they were attacked by The Undisputed Era, who were making a statement with a show of strength. O’Reilly, Fish, Roderick Strong and Adam Cole beat Barthel and Aichner down, then reminded everyone that The Undisputed Era runs NXT and is back in business.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday’s NXT episode:

* Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland making his main brand debut. The winner of the Triple Threat qualifier will earn the third spot in the Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title at “Takeover: XXX”

* NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defend against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

* Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai