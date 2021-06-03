Updated NXT Line Up For The Final Show Before TakeOver

Killian Dain vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is now official for next week’s NXT show. The match was announced tonight and was booked after Swerve’s Hit Row stable had a parking lot face off with Dain, Drake Maverick and Ever-Rise earlier this week.

Next week’s NXT show will be the final episode before TakeOver: In Your House. Here is the updated line up-

-Poppy returns to NXT

-Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon

-Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan

-Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Killian Dain

-Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly & NXT Champion Karrion Kross appear to hype the TakeOver main event