Updated NXT Line Up For This Week – Pete Dunne Segment Added

Sports writer Arash Markazi has announced that he will conduct a sitdown interview with Pete Dunne on tomorrow night’s NXT episode.
Markazi recently conducted a sitdown interview with Adam Cole and said he wanted to do more interview segments on NXT TV.
Here is the updated NXT line up for tomorrow night-
-Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm
-WWE Legend Ted DiBiase Sr. appears live
-Steel Cage Match: Johnny Gargano defends NXT North American Championship vs. Bronson Reed
-Arash Markazi interviews Pete Dunne
