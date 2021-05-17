Updated NXT Line Up For This Week – Pete Dunne Segment Added

Sports writer Arash Markazi has announced that he will conduct a sitdown interview with Pete Dunne on tomorrow night’s NXT episode.

Markazi recently conducted a sitdown interview with Adam Cole and said he wanted to do more interview segments on NXT TV.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tomorrow night-

-Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm

-WWE Legend Ted DiBiase Sr. appears live

-Steel Cage Match: Johnny Gargano defends NXT North American Championship vs. Bronson Reed

-Arash Markazi interviews Pete Dunne

