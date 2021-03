Updated NXT Line Up For Tomorrow: Multiple Matches Announced

WWE has just announced several new matches for tomorrow’s NXT episode on USA Network.

Matches announced were Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan, Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. KUSHIDA in a non-title match, UK Champion WALTER vs. Drake Maverick in a non-title match, and LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tomorrow night’s show. Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.

-Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

-Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. KUSHIDA (Non-Title Match)

-UK Champion WALTER vs. Drake Maverick (Non-Title Match)

-LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

-Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai

-Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship vs. Aliyah & Jessi Kamea

-William Regal announces update on the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship, and announces consequences for recent actions by Kyle O’Reilly & Adam Cole