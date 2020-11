Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae has been announced for tomorrow’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

Here is the updated line up for tomorrow night-

-Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

-Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Breezango

-Johnny Gargano defends the NXT North American Championship against a mystery opponent

Stay tuned for updates on NXT and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tomorrow night.