NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match has been announced for tomorrow’s NXT on the USA Network.

Here is the updated line up for tomorrow night-

-Dexter Lumis vs. North American Champion Johnny Gargano (Non-Title)

-Karrion Kross vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar (Non-Title No DQ Match, Escobar To Be Suspended/Stripped If He No-Shows)

-Adam Cole has vowed to explain his recent actions