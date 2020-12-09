Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight

NXT Champion Finn Balor will kick off tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event featured a promo from Balor, who warned that all eyes will be back on The Prince beginning tonight. Balor has been out of action with a jaw injury since the recent “Takeover: 31” event.

WWE has also announced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cameron Grimes for tonight’s show. Ciampa defeated Timothy Thatcher at Takeover, while Grimes lost a Strap Match to Dexter Lumis.

A “Casualties of WarGames” segment was also announced for tonight’s show. WWE noted that they will take a “special look” at the casualties of the match after The Undisputed Era and Team Candice LeRae won the WarGames matches this past Sunday.