Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight

New matches have been announced for tonight’s NXT-

-Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah Scott in the opener

-Grizzled Young Vets vs. Breezango

-Mercedes Martinez returns to action

-Special look at the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez feud

The following was previously announced for tonight’s final NXT show of 2020-

-North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff

-Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne

-Winners of the Year-End Awards announced

