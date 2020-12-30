Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight

New matches have been announced for tonight’s NXT-
-Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah Scott in the opener
-Grizzled Young Vets vs. Breezango
-Mercedes Martinez returns to action
-Special look at the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez feud
The following was previously announced for tonight’s final NXT show of 2020-
-North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff
-Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne
-Winners of the Year-End Awards announced
Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s NXT and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.