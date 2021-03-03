Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight

WWE has announced a therapy session for tonight’s NXT show with The Way – North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory, & Indi Hartwell.

The Way is going to therapy to deal with the recent harassment from Dexter Lumis.

Here is the updated card for tonight-

-The Way goes to therapy

-Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (Non-Title)

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez