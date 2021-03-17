Two new NXT matches have just been announced for tonight. Zoey Stark will take on Dakota Kai while Legado Del Fantasma will wrestle Breezango.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tonight on USA Network:

-LA Knight will make his in-ring debut

-Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin returns to confront Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

-Karrion Kross has his eyes on Finn Balor

-Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis

-Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark

-Breezango vs. Legado Del Fantasma

Stay tuned for the latest from NXT.