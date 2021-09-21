Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight

New WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is set to kick off tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network. WWE has just announced that tonight’s NXT show will open with Ciampa addressing the NXT Universe, and last week’s big title win. They also teased that he may address last week’s show-closing encounter with Bron Breakker.

WWE has also announced that Toxic Attraction will address the crowd on tonight’s show. This is the new stable made up of Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* New NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will open the show

* Toxic Attraction will address the fans

* Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs reveal how they formed their tag team

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Roderick Strong