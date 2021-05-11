Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight: New Match, Alexander Wolfe Pulled

Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain has been pulled from tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network. As seen in the video below, Wolfe visited the NXT trainer’s room and complained of a stomach bug. The trainer then ruled that he is unable to compete for 7 days or so. Wolfe’s Imperium partners Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner responded to the news of Wolfe’s stomach bug with skepticism.

Oney Lorcan vs. Kyle O’Reilly has been added to tonight’s NXT. Below is video of McKenzie Mitchell interviewing O’Reilly in the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center. Lorcan interrupted and the two Superstars had words before agreeing on a match for tonight’s show.

WWE also released video seen below of Leon Ruff confronting NXT General Manager William Regal in his office. Ruff asked to wrestle on tonight’s show but Regal said he will not be competing due to the beating he took in last week’s Falls Count Anywhere loss to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

Here is the updated line up for tonight-

-Austin Theory vs. NXT Champion Karrion Kross (Non-Title Opening Match)

-Raquel Gonzalez defends NXT Women’s Championship vs. Mercedes Martinez

-KUSHIDA defends NXT Cruiserweight Championship vs. Santos Escobar in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match

-Breezango vs. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK (Non-Title)

-Oney Lorcan vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Join us here on PWMania for the latest NXT updates and stay tuned for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.