Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight: New Match & The Opener

WWE has announced that Austin Theory vs. NXT Champion Karrion Kross in the non-title match will open tonight’s NXT.

Another non-title match was then added to tonight’s broadcast – Breezango vs. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

Here is the updated line up for tonight-

-Austin Theory vs. NXT Champion Karrion Kross (Non-Title Opening Match)

-Raquel Gonzalez defends NXT Women’s Championship vs. Mercedes Martinez

-KUSHIDA defends NXT Cruiserweight Championship vs. Santos Escobar in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match

-Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain

-Breezango vs. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK (Non-Title)

Join us here on PWMania for the latest NXT updates and stay tuned for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.