Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight: Sarray’s Opponent

WWE has announced that Sarray will make her NXT debut against Zoey Stark tonight.

The following video was released of NXT General Manager William Regal greeting Sarray as she arrived to the Capitol Wrestling Center. Stark interrupted and said she was a fan of Sarray’s but also wanted to be her debut opponent tonight. Regal and Sarray agreed on the match and it was made official for tonight’s NXT on the USA Network.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tonight-

-L.A. Knight vs. Dexter Lumis

-Kyle O’Reilly to appear live

-Sarray debuts against Zoey Stark

-KUSHIDA’s cruiserweight championship celebration

-KUSHIDA defends in open challenge match

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on NXT and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.