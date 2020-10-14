Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight’s Episode

WWE has announced that Ember Moon will give an exclusive interview on tonight’s NXT episode. There will also be an update given on the 10/28 Halloween Havoc episode.
Here is the updated NXT line up for tonight. Remember to join us for live coverage.
-Ember Moon exclusive sitdown interview
-Halloween Havoc update
-Damian Priest defends NXT North American Championship against Dexter Lumis
-Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a #1 contenders match
Two massive matches announced for tonight’s #WWENXT!
North American Championship on the line & No.1 Contenders match up for the Tag Team Championship, PLUS #HalloweenHavoc update!
Coming at you from the Capitol Wrestling Center at 8/7c on @USA_Network.. see you tonight 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/HudkjwJlhw
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 14, 2020