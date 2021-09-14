Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight’s Episode

WWE has removed NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet from tonight’s NXT preview, confirming our earlier report that the match was pulled for unknown reasons.

WWE also announced two more matches for tonight’s episode – Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro, and B-Fab’s in-ring debut against an opponent to be announced.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on NXT. Here is the updated line up-

-NXT Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa

-The wedding of Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis

-Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

-B-Fab’s in-ring debut against an opponent to be announced