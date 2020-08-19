Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight’s Show

WWE has announced Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez of The Robert Stone Brand vs. Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart for tonight’s NXT.

Here is the updated line up for tonight:

-Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart

-Keith Lee addresses Karrion Kross

-Pat McAfee and Adam Cole come face to face

-Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango

-Second Chance Qualifying Matches for the TakeOver Ladder Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland

