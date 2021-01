New matches have been announced for tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network. North American Champion Johnny Gargano will face Dexter Lumis in a non-title match, and Shotzi Blackheart will face Candice LeRae.

Here is the updated line up for tonight’s NXT show-

-Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis (non-title)

-Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart

-Undisputed Era vs. Breezango (1st Round Dusty Classic Match)

-Grizzled Young Vets vs. Ever-Rise (1st Round Dusty Classic Match)