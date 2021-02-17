Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight’s Show

WWE has announced Kyle O’Reilly for tonight’s NXT opening segment on the USA Network. O’Reilly will be trying to get an answer from Adam Cole on why he attacked him at the end of TakeOver this past weekend.

Here is the updated line up for tonight’s NXT-

-TakeOver fallout and updates

-Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar

-Kyle O’Reilly opens the show with in ring segment

-MSK and Raquel Gonzalez/Dakota Kai celebrate Dusty Classic Cup wins

-Can Johnny Gargano find Austin Theory after Dexter Lumis attack?

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

