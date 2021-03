WWE has announced that LA Knight will appear on tonight’s NXT show to address the NXT Universe in the ring. This will be his first CWC appearance since debuting at TakeOver last month.

Here is the updated card for tonight-

-LA Knight addresses the fans

-The Way goes to therapy

-Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (Non-Title)

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez