Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight’s Show

NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA is set to defend his title in an Open Challenge on tonight’s show. As reported before, he will also have a championship celebration to celebrate last week’s championship victory over Santos Escobar.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tonight with KUSHIDA’s tweet-

-L.A. Knight vs. Dexter Lumis

-Kyle O’Reilly to appear live

-Sarray makes debut

-KUSHIDA’s cruiserweight championship celebration

-KUSHIDA defends in open challenge match

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on NXT and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.