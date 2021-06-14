Updated NXT Line Up For Tuesday Night

A new segment and a new match have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As reported before, NXT General Manager William Regal ended Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” event by teasing major change for the NXT brand. WWE has announced that there will be a follow-up with Regal on Tuesday’s episode.

It was also announced that NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend his title in another Open Challenge on Tuesday night.

Kushida retained his title over newcomer Carmelo Hayes in an Open Challenge last week. He also held an Open Challenge on April 20, retaining over Oney Lorcan, which came just one week after his title win over Santos Escobar. Escobar had his rematch on the May 11 show, in the form of a 2 of 3 Falls match.

Stay tuned for more on Tuesday’s NXT show. Below is the updated line-up:

* Tornado Rules: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends in an Open Challenge

* What change is General Manager William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* Fallout from “Takeover: In Your House”