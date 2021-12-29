Updated NXT New Year’s Evil Card: Riddle & WALTER In Action, AJ Styles To Appear

Two big additions to the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil card were announced tonight.

AJ Styles interrupted Grayson Waller and confirmed that he will be there next Tuesday to confront Waller live. Also, RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and WALTER had words live via satellite to set up a big six-man match next week with Riddle & MSK vs. WALTER & NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner.

NXT New Year’s Evil will air next Tuesday live on the USA Network. Here is the updated lineup-

–NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs. Bron Breakker

–NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Mandy Rose (C) vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade

–Championship Unification Match: North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong

-Riddle, Wes Lee & Nash Carter vs. WALTER & NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

-AJ Styles will confront Grayson Waller