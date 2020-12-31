Updated NXT New Year’s Evil Line Up For Next Wednesday

WWE RAW Superstar Gran Metalik has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special. Metalik will challenge NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar for the title next Wednesday night.

Metalik vs. Escobar was announced after Metalik and Lince Dorado of Lucha House Party came to NXT on tonight’s final episode of 2020. They interrupted an in-ring promo by Legado del Fantasma, which led to Dorado and Metalik defeating Joaquin Wilde and Gran Metalik in tag team action. After the match, Metalik taunted Escobar while motioning around his waist for the title.

The New Year’s Evil special edition of NXT will air next Wednesday night on the USA Network, taking place live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Here is the updated card-

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest

Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation