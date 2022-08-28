Updated NXT Worlds Collide Betting Odds For 9/4/2022

The betting odds for the main and co-main event at the next NXT special event have been released.

BetOnline have released their opening betting lines for the two title unification matches scheduled for the upcoming NXT Worlds Collide 2022 show.

According to the early betting odds for the NXT Worlds Collide special event, Bron Breakker will be adding a new belt to his collection.

The opening betting line for the Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate match, which features Breakker putting his NXT Championship up for grabs and Bate putting his NXT UK Championship on-the-line, has Breakker a solid -500 favorite. Bate is listed as a +300 betting underdog.

For the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championship co-main event, where Mandy Rose defends the NXT Women’s Championship and Meiko Satomura defends the NXT UK Women’s Championship in a triple-threat title unification bout that also features Blair Davenport, the odds have Rose favored to win.

The opening betting odds for the Mandy Rose vs. Blair Davenport vs. Meiko Satomura triple-threat title unification match have Rose as a -200 betting favorite, while Satomura is a +200 betting underdog and Davenport is the biggest underdog of the bunch, opening at +450.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Sunday, September 4, 2022 for live NXT Worlds Collide results coverage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.