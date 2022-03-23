Updated Preview For Next Week’s WWE NXT Go Home Show

WWE has announced four matches for the final NXT 2.0 episode before Stand And Deliver, which will air next Tuesday in the normal timeslot on the USA Network. This will be the final NXT show before Stand And Deliver airs on Saturday 4/2 at 1 PM EST.

The following lineup has been announced for next Tuesday:

-Von Wagner vs. Bodhi Hayward

-Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza

-Imperium vs. LA Knight & MSK

-Final Qualifier For The NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Roderick Strong vs. A-Kid vs. Cameron Grimes (Winner will join Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa & N.A. Champion Carmelo Hayes at Stand And Deliver)

