Updated Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW continues to load up the lineup for tonight’s Dynamite from Columbia SC.

Adam Cole has announced that Undisputed Elite will host a championship celebration segment tonight. Cole recently stole the World Championship belt from Hangman Page while reDRagon stole the World Tag Team Championships from Jurassic Express.

Tony Khan has also announced a new match for tonight – Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryan Danielson with William Regal on commentary.

The tweets from Cole & Khan are below along with the updated AEW Dynamite lineup-

-FTR vs. The Gunn Club

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

-The Bunny vs. TBA (Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier, TBA will be signed by Tony Khan tonight)

-Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley

-CM Punk vs. Max Caster

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryan Danielson w/ William Regal on commentary

-Undisputed Elite Championship Celebration segment