WWE has just announced the following for tonight’s RAW in Tulsa Oklahoma:

-Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

-Becky Lynch & Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan

WWE previously teased the following for tonight-

-Can RK-Bro bounce back from losing the RAW Tag Team Championship?

-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch speaks on her next challenger Doudrop

-Bobby Lashley addresses what WWE Champion Brock Lesnar had to say last week

