WWE has announced a preview for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode, the post-SummerSlam edition of the show. The following were announced-

-Roman Reigns hosts Championship Celebration for SummerSlam win over John Cena

-New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear

WWE did not say Brock Lesnar will be appearing but it was teased that Reigns may address his return at SummerSlam.

