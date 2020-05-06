Updated Rankings For AEW Men’s, Women’s, & Tag Team Divisions

As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 18th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of May 6, 2020.

Cody Rhodes kept his #1 spot in the men’s rankings this week but Brodie Lee made his debut on the charts at #4. Lance Archer moved up from #4 to #2. AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega moved from #2 to #3. Darby Allin moved from #3 to #5, knocking Jake Hager off the chart this week.

The women’s rankings stayed the same for the third week in a row. The Dark Order kept their #1 spot in the tag team rankings this week while The Best Friends took the #2 spot from The Young Bucks. SCU and The Lucha Bros kept their spots on the chart.