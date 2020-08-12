Updated Rankings For All AEW Divisions

AEW has released the 31st set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of August 12, 2020. You can see the full graphics for the rankings in the tweet below.

The only change in the men’s rankings this week is Scorpio Sky taking the #5 spot from Darby Allin. Sky will challenge Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Title on Dynamite tonight. The women’s chart stayed the same this week. The tag team rankings also stayed the same this week with Jurassic Express keeping the #5 spot ahead of their title match with AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega on tonight’s Dynamite.