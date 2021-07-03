Updated RAW Line Up For Monday: New Match & Charlotte Segment

WWE has announced a rematch for Monday’s RAW. Ricochet vs. John Morrison will take place next week after it ended in a double count out this week.

WWE also announced that Charlotte Flair has requested time on Monday’s RAW to give a medical update. She was attacked by Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley this past Monday.

Here is the updated line up for Monday night-

-Ricochet vs. John Morrison

-Charlotte provides a medical update

-Special Money in the Bank edition of Miz TV with guests Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Riddle & John Morrison

-MVP & WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The New Day

