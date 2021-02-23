Updated RAW Line Up For Tonight

WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s RAW on the USA Network.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will face Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. New WWE United States Champion Riddle will face John Morrison.

WWE’s e-mail announcement did not say if these two matches will have the titles on the line or not.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time. As noted, the show will kick off with WWE Champion The Miz hosting a special championship celebration edition of MizTV.