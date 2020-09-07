Updated RAW Line Up For Tonight’s Show

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s live RAW:

-Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy

-Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens in RAW Underground

Stay tuned for live RAW PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.

