Updated Raw Preview: 24/7 Championship Match, Legend To Appear

WWE has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will return to Monday’s RAW on the USA Network to crown Randy Orton the greatest wrestler after his recent Backlash win over WWE Hall of Famer Edge in “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” It was also announced that RAW will see WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth defend against Akira Tozawa, who will have his mystery ninjas with him.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair returns to declare Randy Orton the greatest ever

* R-Truth defends the WWE 24/7 Title against Akira Tozawa

* Asuka defends the RAW Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair

* The Street Profits defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Viking Raiders

* Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against The IIconics

* Rey Mysterio returns