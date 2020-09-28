Updated RAW Preview For Tonight: New Matches And Segments

WWE has announced two new segments for tonight’s RAW – Jerry Lawler will host King’s Court with Dominik and Rey Mysterio, and the show opener will feature Drew McIntyre with The Big Show, Ric Flair, Christian, & Shawn Michaels.

Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black was also added to tonight’s show. Here is the updated line up-

-Drew McIntyre, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Big Show, and Christian open RAW

-Jerry Lawler hosts King’s Court with Rey and Dominik Mysterio

-Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens

-Asuka defends RAW Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega in a Clash Of Champions rematch