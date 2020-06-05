Updated Smackdown Line Up For Tomorrow Night

WWE has announced that Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will feature a segment with Jeff Hardy giving his side of what happened with last week’s hit & run that injured Elias. The storyline is that Hardy was arrested for DUI, public intoxication and the hit & run, but later cleared on all charges by police. The storyline on Elias is that he suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle, but he was released from the hospital this week. WWE issued a poll this week that mentioned King Baron Corbin, Sheamus and AJ Styles as potential culprits in the hit & run. It was also announced that Styles and Daniel Bryan will come face-to-face in the ring on Friday’s show. They will face off to hype up their big match for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title during the June 12 SmackDown on FOX episode.

The following was previously announced for this week’s Smackdown-

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend against Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

-The Miz and John Morrison will have a special warning for WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman ahead of their Handicap Match at Backlash