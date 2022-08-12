Updated Spoilers for WWE SmackDown, Plans for Top Star Returning and More

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ SmackDown status is in question. Reigns wasn’t advertised on the WWE Events website or at the arena, as we previously pointed out. However, Fightful Select later revealed that Reigns and Sheamus were both tentatively scheduled for the event. Although they have not been officially confirmed for SmackDown, their props have been sent to Raleigh’s PNC Arena for tonight’s broadcast.

Ronda Rousey’s scheduled appearance for tonight has received some further information. Rousey is expected to make her storyline return in time to take part in the contract signing for Clash at the Castle between Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. There are reports that Rousey has some creative plans for tonight that involve a “sack of money,” but no additional information was given.

Karrion Kross might not make a live appearance in front of the audience tonight after all. Kross was expected to appear on SmackDown with a “full presentation” that included the hourglass entrance, according to a previous report. According to updated reports, a pre-tape for Kross’ SmackDown appearance tonight was under consideration, but it was not confirmed.

It was previously reported that Lacey Evans is still sidelined and has not received medical clearance to compete. The night before SummerSlam at the end of July, she was pulled from the recent TV bout with Aliyah, and she hasn’t been seen since. Additionally, it was said that there were no creative plans for Evans. Evans was cut out of all creative ideas since, according to Fightful, she is not medically cleared to compete. No date has been given for Evans’ return to action, although word is that WWE officials do not anticipate a lengthy absence.

Tonight’s SmackDown is also planned to include a table spot at some point.

The following line-up has been announced by WWE for tonight’s SmackDown:

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi

– WWE Clash at The Castle contract signing for Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Shinsuke Nakamura

