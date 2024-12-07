Updated Ticket Sales For AEW Worlds End And ROH Final Battle

F4WOnline.com recently revealed the updated ticket sales for the AEW Worlds End PPV, which will be held on Saturday, December 28, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, and the ROH Final Battle PPV, which will be held on Friday, December 20th, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

According to the report, AEW Worlds End has sold 4,373 tickets and will be a sell-out once it reaches 7,000 total tickets. The AEW PPV is set to go head-to-head with a WWE live event from the Kia Center Arena in Orlando, Florida, which has sold 5,249 tickets. Over 600 tickets are on the secondary market, with a $29 get-in price. The WWE event that night has 400 tickets on the secondary market, with a $27 get-in price.

Meanwhile, ROH Final Battle has sold 979 tickets for a venue with a capacity of 1,396. 119 tickets are on the secondary market, with a $34 get-in price.