Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4Online.com recently revealed the ticket sales of AEW’s upcoming TV and PPV Events from Wednesday, January 8th up to Saturday, July 12th.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 8th in Clarksville has 1,637 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, January 11th in Athens, Georgia has 1,265 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 15th in Cincinnati has 943 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Thursday, January 16th in Cincinnati has 768 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 22nd in Knoxville has 1,346 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, January 25th in Jacksonville has 1,066 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, January 29th in Huntsville, AL has 1,002 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, February 8th in Rosenberg, TX has 780 tickets sold.

– AEW All In: Texas on Saturday, July 12th in Arlington has 10,410 tickets sold.