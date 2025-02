Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com revealed the ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming TV and PPV Events from Wednesday, February 19th, to Saturday, July 12th.

– AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, February 19th in Phoenix has 1,645 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, February 26th in Oceanside, CA has 1,921 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, March 5th in Sacramento has 1,378 tickets sold.

– AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 9th in Los Angeles has 6,394 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, March 12th in Fresno has 1,720 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynasty on Sunday, April 6th in Philadelphia has 3,189 tickets sold.

– AEW All In: Texas on Saturday, July 12th in Arlington has 10,304 tickets sold.