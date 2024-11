Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4Online.com recently revealed the ticket sales of AEW’s upcoming TV and PPV Events from Wednesday, November 20th up to Thursday, December 12th.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 20th in Reading, PA has 2,298 tickets sold.

– AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 23rd in Newark, NJ has 6,140 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 27th in Chicago, IL has 2,298 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, December 4th in Fishers, IN has 1,812 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, December 11th in Kansas City has 1,698 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Thursday, December 12th in St. Louis, MO has 1,061 tickets sold.