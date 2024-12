Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4Online.com recently revealed the ticket sales of AEW’s upcoming TV and PPV Events from Wednesday, December 22nd up to Saturday, January 11th.

– AEW Dynamite on Sunday, December 22nd (airing on Wednesday, December 25th) in New York City has 1,396 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen on Wednesday, January 1st in Asheville, NC has 1,846 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, January 4th in Charlotte has 1,272 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 8th in Clarksville has 907 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, January 11th in Athens, Georgia has 817 tickets sold.