F4WOnline.com recently revealed the updated ticket sales for the WWE NXT Deadline PLE, which will take place later tonight, December 7th, at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According to the report, 1,522 tickets have been sold, with only 85 tickets on the secondary market. The report also noted that the show has a $52 get-in price and that the venue’s capacity appears to be about 5,800 for a staged event.