Updated Ticket Sales For WWE WrestleMania 41

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE WrestleMania 41 has currently sold 44,129 tickets for Night One and 46,087 for Night Two.

The report notes that Allegiant Stadium is configured to hold 51,481 fans for each night, though the venue’s full capacity can accommodate up to 60,000.

On the secondary market, get-in prices are listed at $320 for Night One and $372 for Night Two—reflecting strong demand for the event.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.